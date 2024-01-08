PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court convened in Pierre Monday. They are considering a constitutional provision relating to lawmakers and contracts.

This comes after a State Senator from Rapid City accepted $600,000 in COVID relief funds for her preschool after she had voted on a bill authorizing the funding package. Jessica Castleberry resigned and is paying back most of the money. The South Dakota Supreme Court is being asked to rule on possible conflicts of interest for state lawmakers.

A provision in the state constitution says lawmakers should not have an interest in any contract they vote on while in office or one year after they leave office. The governor asked the court to clarify exactly what that means.

“The governor is requesting the court’s interpretation of the interested contracts clause,” said the Governor’s General Counsel, Katie Hruska.

The court heard arguments from the Attorney General himself and attorneys representing the Governor’s Office and the State Legislature

Ron Parsons, representing the legislature said the overriding question for the justices is what does the text of the constitution’s contracts clause prohibit?

“And then interpreting constitutional provisions of course this court applies the plain meaning of its text and we presume the farmers said what they meant and meant what they said,” said Parsons.

The justices asked a lot of questions of all three attorneys. For instance this back and forth between Justice Mark Salter and Attorney General Marty Jackley.

“Can we really meaningfully in a case that doesn’t feature evidence that doesn’t feature specific developed record hope to capture the essence of a test that is workable?” Asked Justice Salter.

“The answer to that Justice Salter is absolutely yes, Said Jackley. “By adopting a standard such as Todd, that’s a guiding standard, by adopting standard such as this court has done in having, typically this court adopts factors it indicates as a guide as a consideration but not a conclusive set of factors those assist the Attorney general in the enforcement would assist the auditor in making payment determinations and assist the legislature.”

Chief Justice Jensen ended the hearing by telling the courtroom they would consider the case submitted and the court would issue a written decision. However, he did not say when. Governor Noem has said she would like an advisory opinion from the court regarding possible lawmaker conflicts of interest before appointing replacement lawmakers after two resignations in Pennington County.

The legislative session starts Tuesday.