South Dakota students’ nerves rattled in earthquake

ANAHEIM, C.A. (KELO) — People are still talking about that big earthquake that hit California Thursday, 6.4 on the richter scale, including dozens of high school students from KELOLAND who were there to witness it first-hand.

150 of them were in Anaheim for a national leadership conference when the quake hit. We talked with two of them this afternoon before they boarded their plane home.

The 6.4 magnitude quake in Ridgecrest sent items flying off store shelves and moved books at libraries and bottles at liquor stores.

Home security cameras caught the shaking that also caused roads to crack.

One house even went up in flames.

Hannah Owens, a senior from Redfield, was in her room on the 4th floor of her hotel when it hit. The hotel made an announcement over the intercom.

“We now have experienced an earthquake be prepared for aftershocks,” Owens said.

They were told to go stand underneath any door frame and stay there until they were given the all clear.

“There’s a moment, when you haven’t experienced it, you’re like when is it going to stop is the building going to collapse then,” Owens said.

This was one of the largest quakes to hit southern California since the 1994 Northridge earthquake. That tremblor had a magnitude of 6.7 and left 72 people dead and up to 20 billion dollars in damage.

Emma Kopplin was standing outside when yesterday’s earthquake hit.

“Everyone was being told to stay inside, but all the hotel staff were going outside and we were like, should we be outside,” Kopplin said.

The students didn’t see much damage because they stayed in their rooms, but it definitely shook long enough to rattle a few nerves.

“It was kind of crazy, I don’t think it’s something on my bucket list but something that I’ve done now experienced so that’s kind of cool,” Owens said.

Owens says some other students and advisors were stuck in an elevator for about an hour because the hotel lost electricity.