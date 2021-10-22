South Dakota state websites down Friday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Some South Dakota state government websites are down Friday morning. 

As of 9:45 a.m., some of the websites down included SD.gov, Department of Labor and Regulation and Game, Fish and Parks website. 

Dawn Dovre with the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation told KELOLAND News the entire state network was down early Friday, but “systems are starting to come back online.” 

“All websites appear to still be down, but IT is investigating to address the remaining issues,” she said. 

State websites have had similar outages in June 2020

KELOLAND News has reached out to the Bureau of Information and Telecommunications for more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 