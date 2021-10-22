South Dakota state websites down Friday morning

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Some South Dakota state government websites are down Friday morning.

As of 9:45 a.m., some of the websites down included SD.gov, Department of Labor and Regulation and Game, Fish and Parks website.

Dawn Dovre with the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation told KELOLAND News the entire state network was down early Friday, but “systems are starting to come back online.”

“All websites appear to still be down, but IT is investigating to address the remaining issues,” she said.

State websites have had similar outages in June 2020.

KELOLAND News has reached out to the Bureau of Information and Telecommunications for more information.