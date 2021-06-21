South Dakota State University lowers COVID-19 restrictions on campus

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– South Dakota State University’s COVID-19 Response Team has relaxed its safety level from yellow to blue, effective immediately.

This means that the campus will look similar to what it was pre-pandemic.

The university says the most noticeable changes are classes that are typically in person are face-to-face with few exceptions, residence halls are open with no guest restrictions, and dining services are open without restrictions. Travel will also not be restricted.

The university says its COVID-19 response team will continue to monitor any changes of cases in the county and region.