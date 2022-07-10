SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota state Rep. Erin Healy (D-Sioux Falls) is back from Washington, D.C. where she met with Vice President Kamala Harris Friday to discuss the subject of abortion rights.

Healy received a phone call from the White House on Wednesday inviting her to D.C. for a sit-down meeting with Harris.

“They picked states where either a trigger law went into effect after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and then there was a few states there that tried to pass a trigger law during their session this year,” Healy said.

Representatives from Nebraska, Indiana, Florida and Montana were also in attendance.

“It goes without saying that we share a belief that women should be able to make decisions about their own bodies without interference from their government,” Harris said on Friday.

“We discussed that these are fundamental rights and by the overturning of Roe V Wade, it’s really fractured those fundamental rights in the rule of law,” Healy said.

Healy said topics included contraceptives, out-of-state travel for abortions and exceptions for rape and incest. In South Dakota, the only exception is to save a pregnant person’s life.

“There’s a lot at stake just because of the Roe v. Wade decision,” Healy said.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem shared thoughts late last month on Face the Nation about the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“That’s what is unique about the United States of America. I love that about this country, is that we have a very limited federal government. The Supreme Court did its job: it fixed a wrong decision it made many years ago and returned this power back to the states,” Noem said.

Healy says Harris put together this meeting to provide support for representatives.

“Just let us know that we are not in this fight alone and to give us the resources we need in our state to move forward when we do have those special sessions,” Healy said.

Noem announced last month that a special session is in the works.