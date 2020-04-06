South Dakota State Medical Association urging Noem to issue stay-at-home order

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Medical Association sent Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) a letter requesting the Governor to issue a statewide stay-at-home order on Friday.

Robert Summerer, President of the SDSMA, said the association understands “the difficult decision you face, including the economic impact on South Dakota and the financial hardships that will be realized by our friends and family because of this pandemic, we believe the best long-term strategy for economic recovery is to stop the spread of the virus.”

You can see the full letter from the SDSMA below.

Page 1 of Advocacy Letter Stay at Home Order SDSMA Contributed to DocumentCloud by Eric Mayer of KELO-TV • View document or read text