South Dakota State Medical Association ‘strongly supporting’ statewide mask mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As more South Dakota communities enact mask mandates and consider them, more doctors and health systems are showing their support.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Ten Haken says one of the city’s health care partners is asking for a mask mandate. A doctor with Avera says hospitals are seeing a historic amount of patients right now.

TenHaken expects a mask mandate, which failed last week, to pass at tonight’s city council meeting. The South Dakota State Medical Association is also voicing its support for local mask mandates.

The SDSMA sent KELOLAND News this statement.

“To show respect and compassion for physicians, other frontline healthcare providers and everyone in our communities, the South Dakota State Medical Association (SDSMA) urges South Dakotans to help preserve our healthcare workforce by practicing good hygiene, physical distancing, and wearing masks when in public settings or around others. Helping preserve our workforce means keeping more doctors, nurses, and other professionals able to care for you, the people of South Dakota. The SDSMA supports masking and will continue to plead with the public to wear face masks in public. We strongly support a statewide mandate and, in communities considering mask mandates, we support local mask mandates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has affirmed that wearing masks can help communities slow the spread of COVID-19 when worn consistently and correctly by a majority of people in public settings. Wearing a mask not only protects others from your expelled respiratory droplets, it protects you as well. Masks work to decrease the risk of infection for everyone.”