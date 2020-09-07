South Dakota State Fair wrapping up Monday

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Fair is wrapping up on a chilly Labor Day. The State Fair Manager in Huron says this year surpassed her expectations with all that’s going on with COVID-19 right now.

Five days of carnivals, livestock shows and more are coming to an end Monday at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron.

“Personally, it’s really exceeded my expectations. We didn’t know what to expect going into this. We certainly didn’t expect anywhere close to our traditional numbers,” Peggy Besch said.

Peggy Besch is the South Dakota State Fair Manager. She doesn’t base the fair’s success on attendance. Instead, it’s about creating memories and giving people a way to come together safely.

“Talking to people that are out here. Over the top, thrilled to be here. I mean we have so many new faces and I’m telling you people from across the United States. I mean it’s been incredible,” Besch said.

Besch says the event benefited from being one of the only fairs happening this summer. While hand sanitizer and other COVID-19 restrictions helped keep the fair running in 2020, rainy weather today is having an impact on a popular event being cancelled.

“We’ve been watching the forecast all week and the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull, those people come from a long ways away. Once they hit the road, we’re kind of obligated and so we thought if we can get ahead of it. We were super disappointed about that and I know a lot of people were disappointed about that but we still have a lot of great things planned for the day,” Besch said.

Continuing state fair traditions during a pandemic.

Matt Holsen: What are you hoping for next year?

Peggy Besch: Oh I haven’t even thought about that. I hope that we’re back to some normalcy, absolutely. Who knows, none of us have a crystal ball so we’ll take things one day at a time.

Besch says the state fair was much slower-paced this year for her staff. It gave them a lot of extra time to greet fairgoers and talk with vendors.