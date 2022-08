HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The countdown is on for the South Dakota state fair in Huron.

The fair kicks off next Thursday.

Fairgoers will need to use caution around the Dakota Events Complex construction site on the east end of the fairgrounds.

Livestock exhibitors should also note the new livestock trailer parking area a quarter mile west of Huron.

The 5-day state fair runs through Labor Day.