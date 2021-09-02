South Dakota State Fair following same COVID-19 guidelines as last year

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Fair kicks off in Huron Thursday.

The fair is an end-of-summer staple for a lot of people. As far as COVID-19 precautions, the fair will be following a lot of the same guidelines as it did last year.

“We have hand sanitizers placed around the fairgrounds, we have always had handwashing stations around but we are adding some of those and we have a clean team that’s going around sanitizing those high-touch points quite often and just making sure that things are being sanitized a little more often,” assistant manager Candi Briley said.

The fair runs through Monday.

