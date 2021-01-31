South Dakota Sports Hall of Famer Mel Antonen has died

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Today people are mourning the loss of Mel Antonen, a South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame member now being remembered by Major League Baseball, the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles.

According to the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame’s website, Antonen graduated from Hamlin High in 1974 and Augustana in 1979.

Former KELOLAND News reporter Kevin Woster worked with him in the early 80s.

“I knew he would be successful at something. He’s this genuine person and through the years as he became this amazingly successful sports writer on the national scene and just we just was like, every year, we thought, wow, there goes Mel, higher and higher. And didn’t change at all, I mean, he was still this kid from Lake Norden always,” Woster said.

Woster first met Antonen in the early 80s when they were both writing for the Argus Leader.