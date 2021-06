VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – After an entire year off, the South Dakota Special Olympics made a comeback.

In Vermillion, track and field athletes from across western South Dakota met on Saturday to compete in familiar events like long jump and tennis ball throw. The organizers said it’s all about the experience.

“To do safely and just interact and seeing people face to face. They’re very excited, and then to get to compete on top of that, they’re very excited to be back,” said Melanie Frosch.