South Dakota Softball Team Wins Gold At National Special Olympics

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 05:40 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 05:40 AM CDT

SEATTLE, Wash. - It's a gold medal for South Dakota's softball team at the USA National Special Olympics.

Fifty-one athletes are representing South Dakota in this year's games in Seattle. 

Friday is the final day of competition.
 

