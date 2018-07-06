South Dakota Softball Team Wins Gold At National Special Olympics
SEATTLE, Wash. - It's a gold medal for South Dakota's softball team at the USA National Special Olympics.
Fifty-one athletes are representing South Dakota in this year's games in Seattle.
Friday is the final day of competition.
