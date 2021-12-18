South Dakota snowfall featured on CBS Sunday Morning

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) - It seems as though Cubby's is the place to be in Brookings for a Jackrabbits game day, and win or lose, the fans came out in full to support their football team in the FCS semi-finals.

"There's no place better to be than Cubby's right now, you can see all the fans in the background and the atmosphere's always good and it's always a fun place to come watch the Jacks," Rachel Anello, assistant athletic director of events and operations at SDSU, said.