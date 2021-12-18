South Dakota snowfall featured on CBS Sunday Morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snowfall in South Dakota was featured on this weeks CBS Sunday Morning show.

KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot video of the recent snowfall in South Dakota for the CBS Sunday Morning “Do Nothing for Two Minutes” segment.

This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More recently his footage of the Badlands, the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, a tribute to wildlife, and the Greater Prairie Chickens of South Dakota were all featured on the show.

