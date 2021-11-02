South Dakota sheriff who responded to Ravnsborg crash dead at 69

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has confirmed with the Hyde County Sheriff’s office that Sheriff Mike Volek has died.

The office refused to release any other details, other than to say they would be putting out a news release sometime in the future.

Volek was the first on the scene after Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hit and killed Joe Boever on September 12, 2020. At the time, Ravnsborg said he thought he hit a deer.

After Volek arrived, the two men surveyed the damage and filled out paperwork for his car to be repaired. Volek loaned Ravnsborg his personal vehicle to drive the rest of the way back to Pierre and had faced scrutiny for those actions.

Volek was the Hyde County Sheriff for 22 years. He was 69 years old.

A hearing on the possible impeachment of Ravnsborg is about a week away.

According to Hughes County Sheriff Patrick Callahan, sheriffs in neighboring counties are pitching in to assist Hyde County if needed.