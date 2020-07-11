Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 55 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 109; Active cases at 875

South Dakota sheriff, protest organizer differ on escalation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – The Pennington County Sheriff and an organizer of a July 3 demonstration near Mount Rushmore have continued to clash over their accounts of who escalated confrontations between protesters and law enforcement.

According to officials, Nick Tilsen, a protest organizer who is facing felony charges for his actions during the protest, accused law enforcement of mismanaging the situation and committing violence. But Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom said demonstrators broke the plans they had communicated to him and escalated the protest to confront law enforcement.

A group of protesters blocked the road leading to Mount Rushmore ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests