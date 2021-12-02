South Dakota School of Mines is giving back to the community for this year’s Parade of Trees

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota School of Mines is getting into the holiday spirit in a giving way.

“The Giving Tree” is this year’s theme for the School of Mine’s Parade of Trees. Each tree is a representation of a charity in the Black Hills.

“And we chose Feeding South Dakota so we figured we wanted our whole tree to be donated so we made our whole tree out of Ramen,” Sam Schlech, Junior, said.

Students, staff, and the public can come in and take a look at these 18 trees behind me. Then, vote on their favorite one here.

Once a winner is declared, all of the tree’s donations will be sent to the charities. The event is also a valuable learning tool for students.

“Especially scientists and engineers in the field that they are going to work in, right now they are looking for that kind of selflessness industry and how you can fit in with each community that each of our students go out into the world to. So they are getting that experience right now doing community service here at Mines so we are really excited,” Samantha Harkin, Ast. Dir. of Student Engagement, said.

The Parade of Trees has been going on for more than 20 years.

“It’s going to be hard to beat this year but we are excited for what every year has to bring, there’s always something new and creative,” Harkin said.

Helping students get into the holiday spirit by giving back.

“I just love being in the giving spirit. And of course, after everything has happened over this past year and a half now. So many people in the community have given to college students and this is one of the many few ways we could give back so I am happy to be a part of it,” Schlech said.

The Parade of Trees will be up from December 1st through the 3rd. Anyone is able to vote.