South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine doctor receives national award

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Each year the American College of Physicians awards one doctor in the country with the ‘Elizabeth Blackwell Award’ for outstanding contributions to advancing the careers of women in medicine.

And this year that award goes to Dr. Mary Nettleman of the South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine. Among other contributions, Dr. Nettleman has been instrumental in helping bring up the number of women who apply to medical school.

“We think it was because people were being told it’s difficult to have a family life and be a physician which is totally false,” Dr. Nettleman said.

In the past, most applicants have been men, but this past year the number of women applying to medical school at USD is equal to the number of men thanks in part to Dr. Nettleman’s efforts.

She developed a plan and pathway for women who want to attend medical school, but also want to raise a family.

Dr. Nettleman will receive the Elizabeth Blackwell Award in Los Angeles in April.