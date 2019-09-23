South Dakota Salutes underway at Hunters Pointe

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Salutes is underway in Humboldt and it’s seeing record numbers this year.

The 4th annual event is seeing a 30-percent increase in attendance. More than 360 first responders and military personnel signed up to take part in the sporting clays competition. Dozens are also lining up for the pistol and rifle events. Jason Janssen is excited to be out here with other members of Garretson Fire.

“It’s pretty cool everybody puts up money and lets us come out here and have a day to enjoy and have some camaraderie with the guys you serve with,” Janssen said.

South Dakota Salutes takes place Monday and Tuesday at Hunters Pointe.