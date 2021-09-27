South Dakota Salutes first responders with shooting competition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We don’t always get a chance to say thank you or show appreciation to our first responders.

That’s why a group of volunteers has come together to put on a two-day shooting competition called South Dakota Salutes.

From shotguns, to rifles, to pistols over 600 local law enforcement officers and other first responders are taking part in a little friendly shooting competition at Hunters Pointe near Humboldt.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead is one of them.

Milstead is shooting his rifle at targets 600 yards downrange.

“It gets a little more competitive every year, and the rifle shooters get a little better every year; I try to keep up,” Milstead said.

This is the 6th year of South Dakota Salutes.

The aim of this event is not only to show appreciation to our first responders and military personnel but also to raise money for the families of the fallen heroes who have died in the line of duty.

“While we have that fund there, we hope we don’t have to use it,” organizer Tony Bour said.

Tony Bour is one of the organizers.

“The reason we created this event is that we so appreciate what they do, they are there for us 24/7 365 days a year, it’s just our way of showing our appreciation and saying thank you for your service,” Bour said.

“I love it just to be outside on a gorgeous day,” Kase Johnson said.

Johnson is a full-time member of the South Dakota Air National Guard. This is her third year of competing.

“Just a huge thank you, we all really appreciate it, all the volunteers, Hunter’s Pointe, our lunch a huge thank you,” Johnson said.

“It’s great and it’s a great way to kind of mix with these people and to tell them how much we appreciate their service,” Bour said.

The shooting competition wraps up Tuesday.