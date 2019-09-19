South Dakota Salutes event set for next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An event that serves as a big thank you to local first responders and military personnel is taking place next Monday and Tuesday in Humboldt. The 4th Annual South Dakota Salutes appreciation shooting competition is free for those who have served or are currently serving.

From tornadoes to flooding, first responders including local firefighters and law enforcement have had a busy week. Scott Korsten with South Dakota Salutes hopes many of them will sign up to participate in the free event because they deserve our gratitude.

“Tornadoes and floods and all those kinds of things. People have definitely had opportunities to see first hand much of what our first responders are faced with. If the time was ever right to say thank you, it’s now,” Korsten said.

Division Chief Jay Titus with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue did sporting clays last year and had a blast.

“I’m sure it will be a welcome diversion for a lot of our first responders. I can just speak for our department. We’ve put a lot of hours in in the last couple weeks. It will be a lot of fun,” Titus said.

On top of sporting clays, there’s a pistol and rifle competition with trophies going to the winners.

“We have food. We provide the targets. We provide the ammo. We give them an opportunity to have some camaraderie,” Korsten said.

Getting together some of the best South Dakota has to offer just to say thank you. It’s a gesture Titus doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s a little overwhelming in some ways. Very appreciative. It’s quite an event that they put on and I know it takes a lot of work and logistics and it’s really nice,” Titus said.

The appreciation competition takes place next Monday and Tuesday at the Hunters Pointe Shooting Complex in Humboldt.