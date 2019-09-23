South Dakota Salutes attendance up 30-percent

HUMBOLDT, S.D. (KELO) — First responders and military personnel are being treated to free shooting range time this week thanks to South Dakota Salutes. This year’s event at Hunters Pointe in Humboldt is seeing a 30-percent increase in attendance.

More than 360 people are taking aim in South Dakota Salutes. It’s the event’s fourth year, but it’s the first year for Roger Pollreisz with the South Dakota Army National Guard.

“It’s a great day. Obviously you get this caliber of people out here, to putting this on and the people who get to come out here and enjoy this, it’s a great event,” Pollreisz said.

Pollreisz is grateful for the support and the chance to dust off his weapon on the rifle range.

“I just come out just to warm up the barrel a little bit and get a little trigger time,” Pollreisz said.

Jason Janssen is getting some time in on the sporting clays with members of Garretson Fire. New to the department, Janssen says getting together like this outside of work is great.

“I’m pretty new so some of these guys here deserve a lot more thanks than I do but I appreciate the thanks and what everybody’s doing here,” Janssen said.

Heather Douglas with American Bank & Trust felt a need to pitch in. She’s volunteering as a photographer.

“My husband’s actually on the fire department here for the City of Sioux Falls. He’s been doing it the past ten years and he’s actually been to this event as well,” Douglas said.

Douglas says first responders and military personnel sacrifice a lot to do their jobs well and it’s great they’re being rewarded for it.

For Pollreisz, he just loves serving his country.

“The camaraderie and the people you serve with. You couldn’t ask for a better bunch of people,” Pollreisz said.

South Dakota Salutes takes place Monday and Tuesday at Hunters Pointe.