South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals Rodeo comes to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Championship buckles are up for grabs at this weekend’s South Dakota Rodeo Association Finals Rodeo.

After months of competitions, with rodeos stretching from Irene to Buffalo, the three-day season-ending event starts tonight at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

“We like to say our local weekend warriors, the guys that can’t be gone four or five days a week chasing the big pro rodeos. This is set up for our South Dakota amateurs,” SDRA President Dave Marone said.

In addition to Friday night’s performance, which begins at 7 p.m., there is a cowboy trade show that runs from 4-10 p.m.

