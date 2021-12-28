South Dakota reserves jump 42% thanks to COVID-19 relief funds

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VERMILLION, S.D. – A new report finds that South Dakota’s reserves increased 42% in one year thanks to an influx of federal COVID-19 relief dollars.

Reports say the state’s 2021 comprehensive financial report shows the state took in $62 million more than expected in revenue and spent $29.2 million less than budgeted.

Total reserves grew from $215.9 million in 2020 to $307.1 million last year. Revenue increased from $4.5 billion to $6.1 billion.

The report says the biggest factor was $1.2 billion in pandemic-related grants the state received from the federal government. A growing economy and the construction industry also contributed to the increased revenue. 

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 