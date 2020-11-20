South Dakota reports first flu-related death for 2020-21 season

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health has reported the first flu-related death of the 2020-21 season, officials announced Friday.

According Vickie Horan, influenza surveillance coordinator for the SD DOH, the death was someone in Potter County. There was also one influenza-associated hospitalization in Potter County last week. In total, there’s been two hospitalizations for the flu reported for the 2020-21 season.

For the week ending Nov. 14, there’s been no new lab-confirmed cases of influenza. There’s been four confirmed cases so far.

This week, both Gov. Kristi Noem and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon highlighted the importance for people to get flu vaccines to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can learn more about the flu season at the DOH’s flu website.