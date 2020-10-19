SD Representative Steven Haugaard tests positive for coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Representative and Speaker of the House Steven Haugaard has tested positive for coronavirus.

Haugaard tells KELOLAND News he was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, but has been without a fever for three days.

Haugaard says he was never hospitalized.

