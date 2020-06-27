South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson introduces legislation protecting Mount Rushmore

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Amid calls to remove controversial statues and monuments around the world, some activists have called for taking down the faces on Mount Rushmore.

Many Native Americans view the monument as a desecration of land that was stolen from them and as a symbol of white supremacy. Representative Dusty Johnson recently proposed the Mount Rushmore Protection Act to prohibit the use of federal funds to alter or remove any of the faces or other features at the memorial.

Johnson says while the four presidents depicted are not perfect, they still represent the best aspirations of America.

“I do think American history is best presented with context so people can understand, of course Teddy Roosevelt wasn’t perfect, no human being is perfect and I think when you go to Mount Rushmore today, you see what a good job that memorial does in providing the fuller story about the history of the Black Hills, about the history of this country,” Rep. Dusty Johnson said.

Gov. Kristi Noem also acknowledged the men featured on the memorial all had flaws, but she says they also had tremendous virtues and did incredible things for our country.

This comes as President Donald Trump prepares to visit Mount Rushmore for the July 3 fireworks display.