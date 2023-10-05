PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota will receive its share of a $495 million multistate settlement with a software company involved in a 2020 data breach.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says the state will receive almost $372 thousand dollars.

The lawsuit was brought by 49 states that sued software company Blackbaud for exposing millions of consumers’ personal and financial information throughout the United States.

Blackbaud provides software to nonprofit organizations including charities, higher education institutions, K-12 schools and healthcare organizations.