South Dakota ranks at top of list for most impatient states

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to happiness and being a good state for retirees, South Dakota consistently finds itself among the top states in the nation.

It turns out it’s also one of the most impatient states.

A new survey from MoneyPenny discovered a “cluster of hot-headed states” in the center of the U.S.

Iowa is the number one impatient state. South Dakota is number two.

The survey included questions like how long you’ll wait on hold and how you respond to frustration. If you’d Check out the full report online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 