SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota public officials have been reacting to death of former governor Harvey Wollman, who died Tuesday at the age of 87.

Governor Kristi Noem announced flags will be at half-staff in South Dakota until Wollman’s burial.

“Harvey Wollman stood up and answered the call of duty, stepping into the role of Governor at a difficult time for our state,” Noem tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “In South Dakota, we honor our leaders. We honor their accomplishments. We honor our history.”

Noem’s Democrat opponent Jamie Smith also posted on Twitter about Wollman’s death.

“We lost a treasure in Harvey Wollman today. After speaking with him last week, it was so clear that he still had the same passion for South Dakota as he did as Governor,” Smith tweeted. “Join me in praying for the Wollman family.”

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) also turned to Twitter and pointed out Wollman played a key role in developing the four-year degree medical school at the University of South Dakota.

“Governor Wollman left a lasting legacy on the state of South Dakota. I first met Harvey in 1976 while he was serving as Lieutenant Governor, and I was an intern in the state legislature. He was a class act and became a good friend over the years,” Rounds tweeted. “My prayers go out to his wife, Anne, and the entire Wollman family as they mourn his passing.”

Funeral services for Wollman will be announced at a later time, a news release about his death stated.