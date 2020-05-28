South Dakota processes 3,410 new unemployment claims

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For the second week in a row, initial, or new, weekly unemployment claims were above 3,000, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation announced Thursday.

For the week of May 17 through May 23, the state processed 3,410 new claims, which is 481 less than the prior week of 3,891. More than 40,000 South Dakotans have filed for jobless aid since the pandemic began in March.

According to the DOL, the latest number of continued claims is at 25,186 for the week ending May 9. That’s the number of workers eligible and receiving benefits after the initial claim.

There was $4 million paid out in state benefits, with an additional $12.6 million was paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

Although the state has reach historic unemployment claims, a state official recently said South Dakota’s fund to pay out claims is healthy and it’s financial status is being monitored.Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state, South Dakota had a trust fund balance of $127.7 million in 2019, according to the Federal Reserve of Minneapolis.