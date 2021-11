The first half of the weekend will end up being a tale of two halves, as conditions vary depending on what side of the Missouri River you’re on.

Regardless of what side, we’ll watch as an Alberta Clipper races through KELOLAND over the course of the day and into the evening. A mix of rain, sleet, and snow is possible…especially the further north and east you go…as we go through the day. Be mindful of this if you must head out during the day.