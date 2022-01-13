South Dakota politicians celebrate Supreme Court ruling rejecting Biden’s vaccine mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Biden administration cannot require large businesses to enforce a vaccine mandate among their employees, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

The OSHA mandate would have required businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and abide by a mask mandate. The vaccine mandate for health care workers in the U.S. is allowed to proceed.

South Dakota’s top politicians celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday afternoon.

In a statement sent to KELOLAND News, Governor Kristi Noem said, “I am grateful that the Supreme Court has taken this important action to guarantee the rights of employees to make their own personal choice whether or not to get a COVID vaccine.”

In Tuesday’s State of the State speech, Gov. Noem said she would be bringing legislation to state lawmakers that would “protect the people’s right to a medical or religious exemption from COVID vaccines” as well as recognize natural immunity.

Senator John Thune tweeted that today’s ruling sends a message that the “unlawful use of the heavy hand of the federal government will not be tolerated.”

Senator Mike Rounds tweeted that the ruling was “great news” and while he supports the vaccine, the mandate on private businesses is “excessive federal overreach by the Biden administration.”

Congressman Dusty Johnson called today’s ruling a “win for federalism”. Representative Johnson said while he believes in the vaccine, he doesn’t believe in federal mandates.