SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A society; searching for a true poet; to name Laureate.

It will take more than a poorly constructed haiku to qualify as South Dakota’s next Poet Laureate, for whom the South Dakota State Poetry Society Board of Directors is currently searching.

For those interested in the lofty position, the application window is open from November 1-30, 2022. A release from the board notes that applicants must personally apply, as no third-party applications will be accepted.

The purpose of the Poet Laureate is to celebrate and promote poetry reading and writing in South Dakota, according to the release, through the initiation of programs, projects and activities.

Interviews of those who apply will be held in January 2023 by the SDSPS Board, which will then recommend a Laureate candidate to the governor. The new Laureate will hold the position from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2027.

Applicants must be residents of South Dakota and will need to have written and published poetry of recognized merit.

In order to be considered, the following must be submitted to the SDSPS website.

A letter of application to the South Dakota State Poetry Society that outlines intended activities, projects, programs, and/or other ideas for the promotion and celebration of poetry across the state.

A resumé or curriculum vitae.

Contact information, including telephone number, e-mail and mailing addresses.

The application deadline is midnight on November 30, 2022. The position does not receive a stipend from the state.