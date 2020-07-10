South Dakota plans speedy coronavirus testing for Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota health officials say they will send 20 COVID-19 testing machines capable of producing tests in minutes to help carry out the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 80th edition of the annual rally is expected to attract thousands of people to western South Dakota next month. About 500,000 people have shown up in previous years. T

The city council decided to cautiously proceed with the 10-day rally after realizing motorcycle enthusiasts were going to show up regardless. The Department of Health plans to send Abbott ID Now testing machines to the area.