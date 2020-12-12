South Dakota Pheasants: Women’s professional football kicks off this spring in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is starting its very first women’s tackle football team to compete in the Women’s Football Alliance or WFA and tryouts are already underway.

You are looking at what could be the home for the South Dakota Pheasants.

Howard Wood Field is one of the venues currently under consideration to host women’s tackle football that’ll kick off this spring.

“They are the number one league for women’s football,” Pheasants president Cheyenne Finch said.

Cheyenne and Brian Finch are the president and vice-president for the team.

There are currently more than 60 teams spread across the country that play in the WFA, including teams from Minneapolis, Des Moines and Kansas City.

Don: You told me this is the women’s version of the NFL how so?

“We are full contact, full pads, helmets,” Brian said. “These girls take hits, tackle other girls, making passes, running touchdowns, kicking, punting, field goals; the whole 9 yards,” Brian said.

They’ve held tryouts already in Brookings and Madison, Sioux Falls will be next.

Don: So if this is the women’s version of the NFL will they be paid?

“The first year most likely not,” Brian said.

“Every new team has first year things they have to go through, so with it being the first year, starting a team the finances will go toward their uniforms, their jerseys, their equipment and travel, but our long term, five year goal is they will be making money,” Cheyenne said.

For information on when and where the tryouts will take place, click here and to learn more about the WFA, click here.