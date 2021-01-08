South Dakota Pheasants ready for some football

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Pheasants held their final tryouts Thursday night in Sioux Falls.

The Pheasants will be the state’s first ever women’s professional tackle football team.

The team’s president says they were pleased with the turnouts and have enough women now to field a team for the 2021 inaugural season.

The Women’s Football Alliance or WFA has been around for years with teams competing from all over the country.

The South Dakota Pheasants is the latest to join the league that’ll begin playing games this spring.

The Pheasants have been holding tryouts for the past couple of months and last night in Sioux Falls was the final tryout.

“It went very very well Don we were very pleased,” vice-president Brian Finch said.

We spoke to the president and vice-president of the Pheasants via facetime this afternoon who say more than two dozen women tried out.

“The talent we saw last night was so astronomical, there’s a lot of women with really good talent we have a lot of fast girls, we have a lot of good hands on the team, so it’s going to be a fun season,” president Cheyenne Finch said.

Right now they have about 30 women on the roster who’ll play an 8 game schedule. They still haven’t pinpointed a home field or a starting quarterback, but say it’s between three women right now.

“There’s going to be a bit of a competition between them to see who gets that spot,” Cheyenne said.

Some of the women have played organized football before, but a majority are considered rookies. Brian says you wouldn’t know it.

“The best part for me last night was watching 23 to 25 complete strangers unite just like that,” Brian said. “They did a little scrimmage at the end and it was like they played a couple of seasons before, together “

The South Dakota Pheasants will start training camp in a few weeks.

They’ll be playing teams from Minneapolis, Omaha and Kansas City to name a few.

They'll be playing teams from Minneapolis, Omaha and Kansas City to name a few.