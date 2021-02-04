South Dakota pharmacies prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccinations from federal government

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Some South Dakota pharmacies will soon receive COVID-19 vaccines directly from the federal government. This week, the White House announced one million doses will be going to 6,500 pharmacies nationwide to ramp-up vaccinations. Lewis Drug and Hy-Vee have both confirmed to KELOLAND News that they expect to receive their first doses next week. But customers will still need to be patient before they can roll up their sleeves.

The federal government and private pharmacies are teaming up to deliver one-million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Sites are selected based on their ability to reach some of the populations most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

Some of those doses will be coming to South Dakota pharmacies next week. Both Lewis and Hy-Vee expect to receive a limited supply of the vaccine directly from the CDC.

Lewis, South Dakota’s largest pharmacy, says it’s in the process of planning how to administer the vaccine in the quickest and most efficient way.

Hy-Vee says it will be prioritizing those who are due for second doses.

Both chains are urging everyone to be patient and do not call your local pharmacy. Even though the vaccines are coming from the federal government, the pharmacies will still have to follow state guidelines on which groups of people get vaccinated first.

The Biden administration wants to eventually expand the original 6,500 pharmacies receiving vaccines to 40,000 stores.