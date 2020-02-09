South Dakota People’s March on Pierre takes to the streets Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Last weekend, protesters marched through Sioux Falls to take a stand against House Bill 1057 and other proposed measures that could impact the LGBTQ+ community. Monday, protesters will take to the streets in Pierre to speak out.

The South Dakota People’s March is scheduled for Pierre Monday morning to protest bills that could affect the LGBTQ+ community, if passed.

Saturday afternoon, one of the organizers and a family planning on marching made signs to take with them to Pierre.

The signs had sayings like “I won’t surrender my gender” and “Represent all of South Dakota.”

Seymour Otterman, one of the organizers, is transgender and bisexual themselves. They’ve lived in South Dakota since they were five.

“We were just tired of seeing all the anti-LGBT bills that were going through the legislature, and I’m tired of just sitting back and letting my legislators push these harmful bills forward,” organizer Seymour Otterman said.

They will be taking a bus to Pierre Monday at 3 a.m. and anyone is welcome to join. The march will start outside of the Capitol’s North Entrance at 7 a.m.