SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Peach Festival is drawing in people from as far as Georgia to enjoy treats, games, and shopping.

The event, which is taking place at the VFW located at 3601 S. Minnesota Ave Sioux Falls, is selling peach-themed treats to raise money for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Cancer Society, and Make-A-Wish foundation.

World’s largest peach cobbler

Today’s event goes until 7 p.m. and is free admission.