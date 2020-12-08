South Dakota offering at-home COVID-19 saliva testing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans can now get a COVID-19 test, without even leaving home.

On Tuesday, the state added a link on its website, where you can sign up for a saliva test.

In the past, they were only available for people who the state considered close contacts.

But beginning Tuesday, anyone who thinks they may have been exposed, or isn’t feeling well can sign up.

Once the test arrives in the mail, you need to have a virtual visit, then you mail it back in.

You should get results within a day or two of your test arriving at the lab.

Here’s a link for the tests.