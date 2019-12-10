South Dakota native named Miss Rodeo America 2020

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KELO) — A South Dakota woman won Miss Rodeo America 2020 on Sunday night at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Jordan Tierney, who was representing South Dakota, was announced the winner at the event. According to the organization’s website, Miss Rodeo America began in 1955. The winner becomes an official representative of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, attending nearly 100 rodeo events across the county.

Tierney is a graduate of Hot Springs.

Ironically, Miss South Dakota 2020 is also from Hot Springs.