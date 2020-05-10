Live Now
South Dakota Native American tribes respond to Gov. Noem’s warning on traffic checkpoints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is hearing from South Dakota Native American tribes responding to Gov. Kristi Noem’s warning on Friday.

Governor Kristi Noem sent letters to the elected heads of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the Oglala Sioux Tribe, telling them they had 48 hours to take down traffic checkpoints on the US and state highways at the edges of their reservations, or face legal action.

The tribes set up the checkpoints earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oglala Sioux Tribal president posted on Facebook Saturday that Noem “threatened the sovereign interests of the Oglala people when she issued an ultimatum to us on May 8, 2020.”

KELOLAND News has also heard from the chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. You can find the full statement below.

Remove checkpoints on SD and US highways or face legal action, Noem tells two tribal leaders

