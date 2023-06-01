SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she is deploying 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to the southern border later this summer.

She joins a group of 12 other Republican governors sending troops to the southern border.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday she is sending about 100 Iowa National Guard troops and 30 public safety officers to the U.S. border with Mexico.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen also recently announced he was sending troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol to help as drone operators.