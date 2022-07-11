SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota and Minnesota are states that share a nearly 200-mile long border. But that’s not all they share; in recent years, both states have seen rising rates of syphilis infections.

Within the last year, we have watched as cases in South Dakota have risen by 900%, then by nearly 2000%. Now, as of June 14, 2022, cases of syphilis in South Dakota have risen by 2192%.

This has resulted in a total of 550 cases so far in South Dakota this year, up from the 5-year median of 24 by this time of year.

Minnesota has also seen a concerning rise in syphilis infections, marking a 33% increase from 2020 to 2021. While the percent rise is less severe than that seen in South Dakota, Minnesota recorded a total of 1,457 cases in that one-year span, a rise from 976 cases.

With 550 cases reported in South Dakota as of June 14, the state is on track to break 1,000 cases by the end of the year. This is compared to 2020, when the state recorded 494 cases.

South Dakota is also seeing rises in gonorrhea, which is up 58%, and chlamydia, which is up 13%.