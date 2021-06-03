South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, Washington Pavilion & Pepper Entertainment team-up to bring concerts to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Three local groups are joining forces to honor the military and bring more live concerts to Sioux Falls. They announced Thursday that the Eli Young Band, Aaron Watson and Trace Adkins will be making appearances at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls, starting this summer. The Washington Pavilion and Pepper Entertainment are also getting into the acts.

The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance is positioning itself to be a player in the live concert circuit.

“We’re going to be one of the first in the area, bring in the regional, big-brand, big band concerts and have some fun out there,” SD Military Heritage Alliance Executive Director Brian Phelps said.

Musicians, unable to tour since the start of the pandemic, are looking for places to play again. Pepper Entertainment is booking groups to perform at the Alliance.

“It’s exciting because I’m always telling my team, for the most part, I feel like we’ve had training wheels on a little bit, because we’re trying to get everything in line and do it the right way,” Pepper Entertainment President & CEO Jered Johnson said.

The Washington Pavilion will be in charge of ticketing for concerts at the Alliance, as well as production.

“The staging, the setup, the lights, the sound, the technology, video, you name it, whatever is involved in an event, that’s what we will be doing,” Washington Pavilion CEO Darrin Smith said.

The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance says its spacious concert hall has been an underutilized resource that will soon turn the building into an important venue for live entertainment.

“Our capacity here is 1,600 patrons to be in here to watch an event. And it’s concert where people can come in and stand 5-feet away from the artists, you don’t get that at other concert venues that are out there,” Phelps said.

That intimate setting inside the Alliance means anxious fans will get to hear live music again, face-to-face with some of their favorites.

The concert series is named in honor of Miles and Lisa Beacom, who have been strong financial supporters of the Alliance’s mission of advocating for military members and veterans.

Tickets to the concert go on sale June 11th on the Alliance web site and the Washington Pavilion Box Office.