South Dakota medical professionals attend conference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The impact of violence in the medical field is the focus of this years' South Dakota State Medical Association's Leadership Conference.

Medical professionals from across the state gathered at the Hilton Inn in downtown Sioux Falls on Friday for the event.

They learned how to prepare and respond to disasters, as well as violence in the workplace.

Speaker Dr. James James says everyone should know these skills.

"We have to understand these things are random, they can hit us, and the only way we're going help ourselves, our families and our communities is to be better prepared. I think education and training is step on," James said.

He says he wants to create a state disaster response system.

