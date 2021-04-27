Supreme Court arguments on Amendment A to livestream on KELOLAND.com

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court will hear arguments on Amendment A on Wednesday.
Last November, a majority of South Dakota voters decided that marijuana should be legal for people age 21 and older. But less than a month later, that vote was challenged in circuit court — arguing the route Amendment A took to get to the ballot was invalid.
On Wednesday, the South Dakota Supreme Court will hear the argument about whether the route Amendment A took to the ballot was valid and whether the result — 225,260 yes to 190,477 no — counts.
KELOLAND News will livestream the hearing online, and also broadcast it on MyUTV and the Black Hills CW Wednesday morning.
