South Dakota medical cannabis establishment application deadline is Monday

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakota’s new medical marijuana industry reaches an important milestone next week. Monday is the deadline for people who want to apply to operate a medical cannabis business.

South Dakota voters approved legalizing medical marijuana on Election Day last November, almost one-year to the day of Monday’s application deadline for medical cannabis establishments. Such operations include cultivator, manufacturer, dispensary, and testing facilities. The Department of Health released the application forms this past Monday.

There’s a non-refundable $5,000 application fee, so that would weed out only those who are serious about starting a medical marijuana business in South Dakota. The application will not be considered complete until that money is received. Processing of the applications may take up to 90 days.

Applicants also have to provide details about their production plans, including the number of plants being cultivated, building specs and the types of chemicals that would be used. If someone else owns the property, that person would have to give consent for its use as a medical cannabis facility.

At least one of the main backers of the operation has to be a resident of South Dakota, and all of them undergo a criminal background check.

Submitting an application also means you agree to inspections of the facility, as well as vehicles, paperwork and electronic records.

People also have a two-week grace period to provide their sales tax ID once they submit their application. Again, the application deadline is Monday.

