South Dakota Highway Patrol releases framework for medical marijuana, Gov. Noem gives her support

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol released a framework for the implementation of medical marijuana Wednesday evening.

The framework comes just hours before medical marijuana is set to be legalized in South Dakota. It will be used by the South Dakota Highway Patrol and is also available to all law enforcement agencies as a resource.

In the guidance released, key questions are answered in regards to how IM 26 will be enforced for residents with a medical card and those without.

In a statement sent to KELOLAND News, Gov. Noem expressed support for the plan saying “This framework will help to answer questions that law enforcement officers may have. And for the folks who are hurting and hopeful for relief, it will also answer some of their questions regarding what implementation will look like for them.”

The Highway Patrol says in the guidance that it cannot require law enforcement agencies in the state to enforce this particular guidance in their own jurisdiction but is releasing it to “promote consistency in approach among law enforcement and for the benefit of the public.

IM 26 is set to take effect beginning on July 1, 2021.